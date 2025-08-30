Flood-Hit Pakistanis to get up to 70% off Electricity Bills; full details here

LAHORE – Some relief for flood-affected citizens, Pakistani government announced maor electricity bill concessions, offering a lifeline to millions struggling in the aftermath of devastating floods.

Federal Energy Minister Awais Leghari revealed at LESCO headquarters in Lahore that residents in flood-hit areas will enjoy extended deadlines for bill payments, and DISCOs are ready to waive charges if further relief is announced.

“Power restoration has been delayed due to rising floodwaters, but full service will resume as soon as conditions allow,” Leghari said, highlighting the scale of the ongoing crisis. Out of 33 million electricity consumers nationwide, 18 million already receive a 70% discount, offering some respite to households under pressure.

In a show of solidarity, LESCO employees have donated a day’s salary to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund, while households using solar panels are already seeing lower bills.

The minister claimed that government measures have led to a noticeable drop in electricity tariffs, but warned that net metering from new Independent Power Producers (IPPs) has added Rs4 per unit to public costs—a burden the government is determined to manage.

Leghari also confirmed that WAPDA privatization and departmental restructuring are underway, stressing that the government is focusing on strengthening energy companies rather than political infighting.

Earlier, NEPRA slashed power tariffs by Rs1.89 per unit under quarterly adjustments, giving households three months of immediate relief.

For the first time in 70 years, Kasur faces massive flood wave, with Ganda Singh Wala reporting flows over 303,000 cusecs. Punjab PDMA chief Irfan Ali Kathia blamed a dam breach in India for the surge.