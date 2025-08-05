Gold chain snatched from Indian MLA during morning walk in Delhi’s high-security zone

NEW DELHI – A robbery incident took place in the highly-fortified diplomatic enclave area of India’s capital, New Delhi, targeting a female Congress MLA.

According to Indian media, MLA Sudha Ramakrishnan was on her morning walk in Delhi’s high-security zone when a man riding a scooter snatched her gold chain. During the incident, the female lawmaker also sustained injuries.

As per the report, the MLA stated that she was walking near the Polish Embassy after 6 a.m. when a helmet-wearing man on a scooter slowly approached her. She did not suspect anything, but as he came closer, he suddenly snatched the gold chain from around her neck, causing injuries to her neck.

The MLA wrote a letter of complaint to Indian Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the incident, saying that an attack on a female Member of Parliament in a high-security diplomatic zone is extremely unfortunate.

She further added that if a woman cannot walk safely in such a high-security zone in the Indian capital, then where they feel safe in the country?