Turkiye single entry, multiple entry visa application fees in Pakistan [August 2025]

ISLAMABAD – The Turkish Visa Application Center in Pakistan, Anatolia, has issued fee structure for various visa categories applicable to Pakistani citizens.

The updated pricing outlines visa application fees based on the type and duration of stay, with distinct rates for Pakistani passport holders.

Turkiye attracts thousands of tourists from across the world, including Pakistan, as it offers a blend of rich history, vibrant culture, and stunning landscapes. From the bustling bazaars of Istanbul to the ancient ruins of Ephesus and the unique rock formations of Cappadocia, Türkiye offers something for every traveler.

Turkiye Single Entry Visa Fee

For Single Entry Visas, Pakistani passport holders are required to pay $180 for 3 months, $200 for 6 months, and $220 for 12 months.

Multiple Entry Visas Fee

The multiple-entry visas are not available for 3- and 6-month durations for both categories. However, a 12-month multiple entry visa is priced at $340 for all applicants.

The Turkish Visa Application Center also notes that all payments must be made in PKR cash only, adding that the above-mentioned fees are non-refundable.

It adds that a VIP visa application carries an additional charge of $15.

Currency conversion is based on the State Bank of Pakistan’s official rate announced the day before payment.