Storm “Flores” paralyzes travel, public activities across UK, Ireland

LONDON – Storm “Flores” has caused major disruption across the United Kingdom and Ireland as fierce winds and heavy downpours batter the region, threw transportation and public activities into chaos, the local media report.

The extreme weather conditions led to widespread cancellation of flights, train services, and ferry operations while numerous recreational events were also postponed.

Severe wind alerts have been issued for Scotland, Ireland, northern England, and Yorkshire, where authorities have taken precautionary measures. In Yorkshire, several tourist attractions have been shut down, and fallen trees along with road blockages are disrupting vehicular movement.

The UK Met Office has enforced amber and yellow weather warnings in multiple areas. An amber alert came into effect in Scotland from 10 a.m., while yellow warnings remain in place for northern England, Wales, and Northern Ireland starting from 6 a.m.

The rail services north of Newcastle have been suspended, and the passengers have been advised against travelling beyond Preston. All flights from Glasgow to the Scottish islands have also been cancelled.

Edinburgh’s popular Princes Street Gardens have been closed to the public, and the “Fringe by the Sea” festival in North Berwick has been postponed. Motorists nationwide have been urged to take extra precautions amid hazardous driving conditions as the storm continues.