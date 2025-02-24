AGL55.02▼ -0.27 (0.00%)AIRLINK188.48▼ -1.04 (-0.01%)BOP12.7▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.25▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DCL9.05▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DFML49.34▼ -0.72 (-0.01%)DGKC120.74▲ 3.75 (0.03%)FCCL42.47▲ 0.35 (0.01%)FFL15.45▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)HUBC133.46▲ 3.37 (0.03%)HUMNL14.4▲ 0.08 (0.01%)KEL4.79▲ 0.12 (0.03%)KOSM6.34▼ -0.17 (-0.03%)MLCF49.04▲ 2.1 (0.04%)NBP74.4▼ -1.58 (-0.02%)OGDC210.37▲ 7.62 (0.04%)PAEL42.49▲ 1.35 (0.03%)PIBTL8.92▲ 0.21 (0.02%)PPL178.06▲ 5.85 (0.03%)PRL35.24▲ 0.47 (0.01%)PTC24.81▼ -0.04 (0.00%)SEARL96.83▲ 0.11 (0.00%)TELE8.31▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.02▲ 0.32 (0.01%)TPLP11.86▼ -0.03 (0.00%)TREET23.53▲ 0.33 (0.01%)TRG63.27▼ -0.08 (0.00%)UNITY29.89▼ -0.41 (-0.01%)WTL1.49▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Gold advances winning streak in Pakistan, hitting New Record High on Monday

Gold Advances Winning Streak In Pakistan Hitting New Record High On Monday
ISLAMABAD – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to move upward, touching all time high of Rs309,500 per tola on Monday amid surge in international markets.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows gold moving up, as international bullion market reported $12 increase per ounce, bringing price to a new level of $2,948.

This surge in international prices had direct impact on local markets as gold in local markets saw single day rise of Rs1,500 per tola. As a result, the price of gold per tola reached a new high of Rs309,500.

Today Gold Rate

Gold Type Price Change New Price
Gold (per tola) +Rs1,500 Rs309,500
Gold (per 10 grams) +Rs1,286 Rs265,346

Meanwhile, the price of gold per 10 grams also saw an increase of Rs1,286 rupees, taking it to Rs265,346. These rising gold prices are causing concern among consumers and investors, with many wondering whether the trend will continue in the coming weeks.

As gold remains a popular investment and a symbol of financial security, the current price surge is expected to have broader implications for both investors and those purchasing gold for personal use.

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Dates Price
20-Feb Rs309,000
19-Feb Rs308,000
18-Feb Rs304,200
17-Feb Rs303,200
15-Feb Rs301,500
14-Feb Rs306,200
13-Feb Rs304,000

 

Gold prices slightly dip in Saudi Arabia today – 24 February 2025

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

