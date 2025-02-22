One tola gold rate touches Rs308,000 in Pakistan after another hike; See full prices

KARACHI – The price of gold continues to move up as bullion ended week with an increase of Rs1,000, pushing it to near all time high of Rs308,000.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows bullion climbing by Rs1,000 per tola on Saturday, amid upward trend in international markets. The price of gold per tola climbed to Rs308,000, while the 10-gram gold rate surged by Rs857 to reach Rs264,060.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Price Change Gold per tola) 308,000 +1,000 Gold per 10 grams 264,060 +857

This increase came after a dip in gold prices on Friday, when the value of gold per tola fell by Rs2,000 to settle at Rs307,000. The international price of gold also saw a rise on Saturday, with the rate hitting $2,936 per ounce (with a premium of $20), marking an increase of $6 during the day.

As gold prices remain volatile, the fluctuation in both local and international markets continues to affect the jewelry industry and investors across Pakistan.

Gold Prices in Pakistan This Week