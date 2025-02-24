AGL55.02▼ -0.27 (0.00%)AIRLINK188.48▼ -1.04 (-0.01%)BOP12.7▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.25▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DCL9.05▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DFML49.34▼ -0.72 (-0.01%)DGKC120.74▲ 3.75 (0.03%)FCCL42.47▲ 0.35 (0.01%)FFL15.45▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)HUBC133.46▲ 3.37 (0.03%)HUMNL14.4▲ 0.08 (0.01%)KEL4.79▲ 0.12 (0.03%)KOSM6.34▼ -0.17 (-0.03%)MLCF49.04▲ 2.1 (0.04%)NBP74.4▼ -1.58 (-0.02%)OGDC210.37▲ 7.62 (0.04%)PAEL42.49▲ 1.35 (0.03%)PIBTL8.92▲ 0.21 (0.02%)PPL178.06▲ 5.85 (0.03%)PRL35.24▲ 0.47 (0.01%)PTC24.81▼ -0.04 (0.00%)SEARL96.83▲ 0.11 (0.00%)TELE8.31▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.02▲ 0.32 (0.01%)TPLP11.86▼ -0.03 (0.00%)TREET23.53▲ 0.33 (0.01%)TRG63.27▼ -0.08 (0.00%)UNITY29.89▼ -0.41 (-0.01%)WTL1.49▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Lahore man shot dead at Mian Aslam Iqbal’s office; probe underway

Lahore man shot dead at Mian Aslam Iqbal's office; probe underway
LAHORE – Police in provincial capital Lahore found a bullet-riddled dead body from Samnabad Dera of former provincial minister and leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Mian Aslam Iqbal.

Local media reported that the deceased, who appears to be around 40 years old, was shot dead by unidentified attackers. Authorities have already initiated an investigation into the incident, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Investigators are yet to comment on any potential motives or suspects related to the killing, while it raised concerns among the local leadership of Imran Khan’s party.

Mian Aslam Iqbal is facing several cases, but it remains unclear whether the murder is connected to his political career or other personal matters. The investigation is ongoing, and updates will follow as more details emerge.

The former provincial minister and several others go into hiding after May 9 crackdown. Last year, Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) declared eight PTI leaders, including Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hammad Azhar, and Murad Saeed, absconders in the case of burning containers at Kalma Chowk during violent protests.

Imran Khan picks Mian Aslam Iqbal as PTI’s candidate for Punjab CM slot

Web Desk (Lahore)

