Gold rate in Pakistan today, 19 February, 2025

KARACHI—The gold price in Pakistan on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, was recorded at PKR 308,900 for 24-karat gold. Similarly, the bullion market registered the price of 24-karat gold at Rs 264,840 per 10g.

According to the Sarafa Association, per tola, the price of gold surged by Rs3,800 to settle at an all-time high of Rs308,900, while the price of a 10-gram gram increased by Rs3,258 to close at Rs364,060.

Bullion rates in the international market also climbed to a record high, gaining $34 to settle at $2,944 per ounce.

Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad