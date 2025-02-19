AGL58.05▲ 0.06 (0.00%)AIRLINK188.75▼ -0.01 (0.00%)BOP12.94▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.22▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL8.86▲ 0.14 (0.02%)DFML51.2▼ -0.51 (-0.01%)DGKC111.84▲ 1.77 (0.02%)FCCL40.55▲ 1.84 (0.05%)FFL15.1▲ 0.26 (0.02%)HUBC132.5▼ -1.91 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.45▲ 0.12 (0.01%)KEL4.88▲ 0.65 (0.15%)KOSM6.48▲ 0.63 (0.11%)MLCF47.14▲ 0.25 (0.01%)NBP78.59▼ -1.06 (-0.01%)OGDC204.8▼ -0.94 (0.00%)PAEL38.99▼ -0.09 (0.00%)PIBTL8.11▲ 0.27 (0.03%)PPL173.65▼ -0.96 (-0.01%)PRL34.1▲ 0.42 (0.01%)PTC23.49▲ 0.41 (0.02%)SEARL99▲ 0.48 (0.00%)TELE8.19▲ 0.13 (0.02%)TOMCL32.41▲ 0.21 (0.01%)TPLP12.12▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TREET21.76▲ 0.7 (0.03%)TRG61.11▲ 0.81 (0.01%)UNITY30.47▲ 0.88 (0.03%)WTL1.48▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 19 February, 2025

KARACHI—The gold price in Pakistan on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, was recorded at PKR 308,900 for 24-karat gold. Similarly, the bullion market registered the price of 24-karat gold at Rs 264,840 per 10g.

According to the Sarafa Association, per tola, the price of gold surged by Rs3,800 to settle at an all-time high of Rs308,900, while the price of a 10-gram gram increased by Rs3,258 to close at Rs364,060.

Bullion rates in the international market also climbed to a record high, gaining $34 to settle at $2,944 per ounce.

Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Karachi PKR 308,900 PKR 3,421
Lahore PKR 308,900 PKR 3,421
Islamabad PKR 308,900 PKR 3,421
Peshawar PKR 308,900 PKR 3,421
Quetta PKR 308,900 PKR 3,421
Sialkot PKR 308,900 PKR 3,421
Hyderabad PKR 308,900 PKR 3,421
Faisalabad PKR 308,900 PKR 3,421
Gold Rates Gold 24K Today
Per Tola Gold PKR 308,900
Per 10Gram Gold PKR 264,840
Per Gram Gold PKR 26,484

Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

