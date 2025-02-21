Gold Prices down by Rs2,000 per tola after touching record high in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan witnessed drop on Friday as price of 24Karat bullion came down by Rs2000 per tola to Rs307,000 after a record high.

The week saw massive buying of bullion with prices continue to stay high due to demand in international market. Data shared by Saraffa Association shows single tola dropped by Rs2,000, bringing it to new rate of Rs307,000 while the cost of 10 grams of gold plunged to Rs1,714 to Rs263,203.

Today Gold Price

Gold Old Price New Price Change Per Tola Rs 309,000 Rs 307,000 Rs -2,000 10 Grams Rs 264,917 Rs 263,203 Rs -1,714

This drop in local gold prices follows a reduction in global gold rates. In international markets, the price of gold has decreased by 23 dollars, now trading at 2,930 dollars per ounce.

Those aware of trends linked it with volatility in global markets could lead to further fluctuations in the coming days.

Gold Rates This Week