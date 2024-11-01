German Bank keen to establish training centres in energy sector in KP

German Investment & Development Bank (KFW) has shown interest in the establishment of two training centres in solar energy and micro hydel technology at Government College of Technology (GCT) Peshawar and Government College of Swat.

These projects had already been approved by the Economic Affairs Division (EAD).

The project is consisted of a grant to Rs.74.70 million under which 450 youth would be imparted hands-in training annually. In this connection, a joint meeting of the representatives of German Investment & Development Bank KFW and KP Industries Department was held with Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries & Commerce Abdul KarimTordher and Special Assistant to KP CM on Technical Education TufailAnjum here on Thursday.

Besides, Head of Division of KFW Ms. Esther Gravenkotter and other representatives, the Secretary Industries KP AamirAafaq, Special Secretary Anwar Khan, Managing Director (MD) Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) MansoorQaiser and directors, other officers also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, matters relating to various projects in Pakistan particularly the establishment of training centres for renewable energy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and taking them forward and completion of their various phases also come under discussion between the representatives of the German Bank and Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.