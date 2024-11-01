$64m agreements takes place during Pak-China B2B investment meeting’ on fisheries

The first ‘Pakistan-China B2B Investment Meeting’ on Fisheries was organized in Qingdao, Shandong province, recently. The event, sponsored by TDAP, was the first in a series of sector-specific meetings to foster joint ventures and partnerships between Pakistani and Chinese companies.The event is a follow-up to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China in June 2024 to further promote trade and investment between the two countries. Forty-fiveChinese companies andtwenty-eight Pakistani companiesparticipated in the event.

Mr Sun Huanjiang, Committee Member of CPC, Qingdao Municipal Marine Development Bureau,in his remarks, reiterated the historic All Weather Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China.

He stated that China was willing to strengthen science and technological exchanges, industrial cooperation, trade and investment, and cooperate in Pakistan’s development of the blue economy.—PR