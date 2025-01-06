ACP celebrates Nisar Bazmi’s 100th birthday

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted a spectacular event to celebrate the 100th birthday of the legendary musician Nisar Bazmi at the Haseena Moin Hall. The event, attended by prominent figures from the film and entertainment industry, was a tribute to one of South Asia’s most renowned music directors.

The celebration kicked off with the cutting of Nisar Bazmi’s birthday cake, followed by the launch of a book titled “Kon Yaadon Ko Zanjeer Pahnaayega” by Tanveer Ahmed Afridi. The book offers a comprehensive look at Nisar Bazmi’s extraordinary life and his contributions to the world of music. President of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Muhammad Ahmed Shah, spoke fondly of Nisar Bazmi’s legacy, emphasizing that Bazmi was not only a key figure in the Pakistani film industry but also a longtime member of the Arts Council.

He shared that Bazmi’s journey in music began at a young age, and his deep love for Pakistan led him to return to his homeland after achieving success in India. Shah described the occasion as a celebration of one of the greatest musical talents of the 20th century. Veteran actor Mustafa Qureshi also paid tribute to Bazmi, noting that even though artists may have passed away, their influence lives on in the hearts of the people through the efforts of individuals like Muhammad Ahmed Shah. Qureshi recalled how Bazmi’s music played a pivotal role in his own career, especially in the success of his first film, which became a hit due to Bazmi’s composition.

He emphasized that Bazmi’s impact on the music industry was monumental, and he remains one of the greatest composers of the subcontinent. Tanveer Ahmed Afridi, the author of the book, acknowledged that legends like Nisar Bazmi never die; they live on forever. He expressed his gratitude to Muhammad Ahmed Shah for making the event and the book launch possible, highlighting Shah’s deep affection for Bazmi. Amjad Shah praised Afridi for being a true disciple of Bazmi and praised the composer’s work, particularly his innovative approach to ragas.

He shared how Bazmi’s songs always had the power to captivate audiences and that his music was timeless. Mumtaz Begum, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, called Nisar Bazmi a legend of the industry and expressed that, although he was no longer with them, his spirit was felt throughout the celebration. The event was enriched by musical tributes, with performances of Bazmi’s iconic songs by renowned artists including Ikhlaq Bashir, Mumtaz Begum, Nauman Khan, Hassan Jahangir, and Tanveer Ahmed Afridi, among others. The Mehboob Ashraf Band also delivered a memorable performance, adding to the celebratory atmosphere and further honoring the legacy of Nisar Bazmi.