Fumigation campaign to combat dengue outbreak

In a decisive move to tackle the rising dengue threat in Karachi, Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Haider Shah convened a significant meeting to announce a comprehensive fumigation operation across the city. The meeting brought together key officials, including the Karachi Commissioner, the Secretary of Local Government, and Deputy Commissioners from the Karachi division, among other senior personnel.

The fumigation initiative will target 25 Town Municipal Corporations (TMCs) within Karachi. This extensive campaign aims to eradicate dengue larvae through systematic spraying and fumigation operations throughout the metropolitan area. Notable TMCs set to benefit from these efforts include Saddar, Lyari, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Sohrab Goth, Jinnah, Safura, Chanesar, and Mominabad. In addition to these areas,