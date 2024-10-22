AGL38.07▲ 0.09 (0.00%)AIRLINK136.85▲ 0.62 (0.00%)BOP5.41▲ 0.02 (0.00%)CNERGY3.76▲ 0.05 (0.01%)DCL7.84▲ 0.48 (0.07%)DFML45.9▲ 0.54 (0.01%)DGKC80.36▲ 2.43 (0.03%)FCCL28.91▲ 0.33 (0.01%)FFBL57.04▲ 0.96 (0.02%)FFL9.36▲ 0.43 (0.05%)HUBC103.71▲ 1.37 (0.01%)HUMNL14.01▲ 0.83 (0.06%)KEL3.73▲ 0.02 (0.01%)KOSM8.18▲ 0.94 (0.13%)MLCF37.48▲ 0.38 (0.01%)NBP68.29▲ 1.76 (0.03%)OGDC166.87▲ 1.19 (0.01%)PAEL25.13▲ 0.38 (0.02%)PIBTL7.05▲ 0.41 (0.06%)PPL129.5▲ 0.85 (0.01%)PRL23.62▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)PTC15.8▲ 0.92 (0.06%)SEARL60.97▼ -0.12 (0.00%)TELE6.99▲ 0.08 (0.01%)TOMCL35.91▲ 0.24 (0.01%)TPLP7.89▲ 0.17 (0.02%)TREET14.91▲ 0.9 (0.06%)TRG44.87▲ 0.37 (0.01%)UNITY25.42▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)WTL1.23▲ 0.03 (0.03%)

Fumigation campaign to combat dengue outbreak

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

 

In a decisive move to tackle the rising dengue threat in Karachi, Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Haider Shah convened a significant meeting to announce a comprehensive fumigation operation across the city. The meeting brought together key officials, including the Karachi Commissioner, the Secretary of Local Government, and Deputy Commissioners from the Karachi division, among other senior personnel.

The fumigation initiative will target 25 Town Municipal Corporations (TMCs) within Karachi. This extensive campaign aims to eradicate dengue larvae through systematic spraying and fumigation operations throughout the metropolitan area. Notable TMCs set to benefit from these efforts include Saddar, Lyari, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Sohrab Goth, Jinnah, Safura, Chanesar, and Mominabad. In addition to these areas,

News desk

Related Posts

  • Karachi

Monem inaugurates park in Gulshan-e-Iqbal

  • Karachi

KDA approves 2024-25 budget, revises 2023-24 estimates

  • Karachi

PSBA wins legal battle against controversial FEC

  • Karachi

IBA hosts women leadership forum

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer