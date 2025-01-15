AGL38.58▲ 0.82 (0.02%)AIRLINK206▲ 5.71 (0.03%)BOP10.42▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.32▲ 0.11 (0.02%)DCL8.96▲ 0.12 (0.01%)DFML40▲ 0.86 (0.02%)DGKC104.1▲ 0.8 (0.01%)FCCL35.1▲ 0.16 (0.00%)FFL17.51▲ 0.09 (0.01%)HUBC129.2▲ 1.39 (0.01%)HUMNL14.05▲ 0.24 (0.02%)KEL5▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM6.97▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)MLCF45.25▲ 0.63 (0.01%)NBP62.4▲ 0 (0.00%)OGDC222.16▲ 0.01 (0.00%)PAEL43.05▲ 0.25 (0.01%)PIBTL8.61▲ 0.1 (0.01%)PPL192.34▼ -0.39 (0.00%)PRL44.15▲ 2.65 (0.06%)PTC25.44▲ 1 (0.04%)SEARL104.8▲ 3.53 (0.03%)TELE9.52▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL35.02▼ -0.08 (0.00%)TPLP13.1▲ 0.02 (0.00%)TREET23.97▲ 0.41 (0.02%)TRG70.4▲ 4.21 (0.06%)UNITY33.47▲ 0.8 (0.02%)WTL1.78▲ 0 (0.00%)

Gold reserves in Attock, Pakistan – What’s the next plan of Punjab govt?

Pakistani Market Sees Rs52600 Surge In Gold Rates In 2024 Check Annual Stats Here
LAHORE – The Punjab government has confirmed the presence of huge gold reserves in Attock, a city not much far away from Pakistan’s capital city of Islamabad.

Reports said a recent survey at the confluence of the Kabul River and the Indus River confirmed the presence of gold deposits. It took the Punjab government a year to confirm these reserves.

After the Geological Survey of Pakistan, the Punjab government also availed the services of Nespak to verify the gold deposits.

Following the confirmation from all parties, a high-level committee from the Punjab government is all set to meet with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to brief her about the gold reserves.

What The Punjab Govt is Planning?

Reports claimed that the Punjab government has decided to hold an international auction for extracting the gold reserves.

How it started?

It all started after former caretaker minister of Minerals of Punjab Ibrahim Hassan Murad claimed that Pakistan has found massive deposits of gold with estimated value of Rs800 billion in Attock city of Punjab province.

The claims have brought a beacon of hope for the country facing financial crunches, inflation and unemployment. Reports said the value of gold, which is 28 million tolas in quantity, is approximately $287 million in international market.

The claim

The former minister made the claims in a social media post, stating that these gold reserves were found over a 32-kilometer stretch in Attock.

He said the Geological Survey of Pakistan has confirmed this discovery, highlighting the immense potential of Punjab’s natural resources.

He further revealed that the Geological Survey of Pakistan collected samples from 127 locations as part of this study.

Section 144 Imposed

Meanwhile, reports claimed that the government has imposed Section 144 to stop the illegal extraction of the precious metal in the region.

They further said locals there collect gold particles when the water level decreases in Indus river during winter season.

Our Correspondent

Recomended

