Former SHO’s bail plea in kidnapping case deferred to Jan 27

Sindh High Court adjourned the bail plea hearing of former SHO Sheikh Muhammad Shoaib, also known as “Shooter,” in a kidnapping-for-ransom case. The hearing was postponed until January 27 as the defendant’s lawyer failed to appear in court.

The complainant’s lawyer argued that the accused, Shoaib, was also implicated in the high-profile Naqeebullah murder case. He further claimed that two days after the abduction, Shoaib returned the victim to their home in an injured state and demanded a ransom of Rs. 500,000 for their release. A case against the accused for kidnapping for ransom has been registered at the Mobina Town Police Station.