AGL37.57▲ 0.6 (0.02%)AIRLINK197.55▲ 7.91 (0.04%)BOP10.27▲ 0.18 (0.02%)CNERGY6.95▲ 0.27 (0.04%)DCL8.75▲ 0.17 (0.02%)DFML38.12▲ 0.72 (0.02%)DGKC100.22▲ 0.47 (0.00%)FCCL34.42▲ 0.28 (0.01%)FFL17.66▲ 0.57 (0.03%)HUBC127.73▲ 1.68 (0.01%)HUMNL13.83▲ 0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.88▲ 0.11 (0.02%)KOSM6.69▲ 0.11 (0.02%)MLCF44.15▲ 0.87 (0.02%)NBP62.51▲ 1.52 (0.02%)OGDC224.91▼ -0.05 (0.00%)PAEL42.86▲ 1.12 (0.03%)PIBTL8.54▲ 0.13 (0.02%)PPL194.3▲ 1.21 (0.01%)PRL38.76▲ 1.42 (0.04%)PTC24.34▲ 0.32 (0.01%)SEARL99.87▲ 5.33 (0.06%)TELE9.12▲ 0.46 (0.05%)TOMCL34.94▲ 0.41 (0.01%)TPLP12.96▲ 0.57 (0.05%)TREET22.93▲ 0.56 (0.03%)TRG64.1▲ 1.45 (0.02%)UNITY32.22▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)WTL1.78▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

Former SHO’s bail plea in kidnapping case deferred to Jan 27

Shc Regular Benches Decline Hearing Of Constitutions Petitions
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

 

Sindh High Court adjourned the bail plea hearing of former SHO Sheikh Muhammad Shoaib, also known as “Shooter,” in a kidnapping-for-ransom case. The hearing was postponed until January 27 as the defendant’s lawyer failed to appear in court.

The complainant’s lawyer argued that the accused, Shoaib, was also implicated in the high-profile Naqeebullah murder case. He further claimed that two days after the abduction, Shoaib returned the victim to their home in an injured state and demanded a ransom of Rs. 500,000 for their release. A case against the accused for kidnapping for ransom has been registered at the Mobina Town Police Station.

News desk

Related Posts

  • Karachi

PPP supports talks with the opposition: Sharjeel

  • Karachi

Marwat slams Ghani for blaming Karachi citizens

  • Karachi

Cold weather intensifies in city

  • Karachi

Mayor visits Omar Sharif Park

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer