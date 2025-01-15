AGL37.76▲ 0.19 (0.01%)AIRLINK200.29▲ 2.74 (0.01%)BOP10.49▲ 0.22 (0.02%)CNERGY7.21▲ 0.26 (0.04%)DCL8.84▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DFML39.14▲ 1.02 (0.03%)DGKC103.3▲ 3.08 (0.03%)FCCL34.94▲ 0.52 (0.02%)FFL17.42▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)HUBC127.81▲ 0.08 (0.00%)HUMNL13.81▼ -0.02 (0.00%)KEL5▲ 0.12 (0.02%)KOSM7.03▲ 0.34 (0.05%)MLCF44.62▲ 0.47 (0.01%)NBP62.4▼ -0.11 (0.00%)OGDC222.15▼ -2.76 (-0.01%)PAEL42.8▼ -0.06 (0.00%)PIBTL8.51▼ -0.03 (0.00%)PPL192.73▼ -1.57 (-0.01%)PRL41.5▲ 2.74 (0.07%)PTC24.44▲ 0.1 (0.00%)SEARL101.27▲ 1.4 (0.01%)TELE9.54▲ 0.42 (0.05%)TOMCL35.1▲ 0.16 (0.00%)TPLP13.08▲ 0.12 (0.01%)TREET23.56▲ 0.63 (0.03%)TRG66.19▲ 2.09 (0.03%)UNITY32.67▲ 0.45 (0.01%)WTL1.78▲ 0 (0.00%)

Fazl: Madaris safeguard Pakistan’s ideological foundations

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

 

Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday asserted that if it weren’t for madrasas, the ideological foundation of Pakistan would have been buried.

Speaking to the media in Vehari, Fazlur Rehman remarked, “We wear turbans not to bow our heads but to hold them high.” He criticised what he called baseless propaganda against religious scholars, emphasizing that such campaigns undermine their role in society.

He further stated that religious leadership has always promoted harmony and unity in the country. “If madrasas didn’t exist, the ideology of Pakistan would have been abandoned. We were targeted, but no action was taken against those spreading prejudice and division,” he added.

Commenting on the role of Sharia courts, Fazlur Rehman lamented their lack of recognition. “Decisions of Sharia courts are given no importance. Even a judge of the Sharia court cannot ascend to the position of Chief Justice. However, we succeeded in introducing a constitutional amendment to eliminate usury. The 26th Amendment has empowered Sharia courts in this regard,” he explained.

The JUI-F chief also criticised the National Action Plan, claiming it targets religious institutions. “How can I accept such a plan?” he questioned. On the subject of Balochistan, he expressed concern over its lack of development, stating, “Even today, a patient from Balochistan has to travel to Karachi for treatment. This is no way to run a country. This is our country, and we cannot leave it at the mercy of others.”

News desk

Related Posts

  • Top News

Cabinet approves 14 revised IPP agreements

  • Top News

Punjab approves Asaan Karobar Finance Scheme

  • Top News

PTI failed to submit demands despite 22 days’ time: Irfan

  • Top News

WB pledges $40b to Pakistan under 10-Year Partnership Framework

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer