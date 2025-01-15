Fazl: Madaris safeguard Pakistan’s ideological foundations

Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday asserted that if it weren’t for madrasas, the ideological foundation of Pakistan would have been buried.

Speaking to the media in Vehari, Fazlur Rehman remarked, “We wear turbans not to bow our heads but to hold them high.” He criticised what he called baseless propaganda against religious scholars, emphasizing that such campaigns undermine their role in society.

He further stated that religious leadership has always promoted harmony and unity in the country. “If madrasas didn’t exist, the ideology of Pakistan would have been abandoned. We were targeted, but no action was taken against those spreading prejudice and division,” he added.

Commenting on the role of Sharia courts, Fazlur Rehman lamented their lack of recognition. “Decisions of Sharia courts are given no importance. Even a judge of the Sharia court cannot ascend to the position of Chief Justice. However, we succeeded in introducing a constitutional amendment to eliminate usury. The 26th Amendment has empowered Sharia courts in this regard,” he explained.

The JUI-F chief also criticised the National Action Plan, claiming it targets religious institutions. “How can I accept such a plan?” he questioned. On the subject of Balochistan, he expressed concern over its lack of development, stating, “Even today, a patient from Balochistan has to travel to Karachi for treatment. This is no way to run a country. This is our country, and we cannot leave it at the mercy of others.”