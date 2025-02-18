Favourites to Watch in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

ICC Champions Trophy is set to spring into action from tomorrow February 19, 2025 Wednesday, as fans are excited to watch the top guns in action.

As Pakistan hosts Champions Trophy after three decades, arch-rival India comes in as a strong contender. Men in Green definitely has the edge, especially with added boost of playing on their home turf. After all, this is their opportunity to defend the title they won in 2017, and the passion of the home crowd could provide a significant morale boost.

The home advantage is massive in such tournaments. With Pakistan’s rich cricketing history and a squad led by the seasoned players like Rizwan, and Babar, the team also boasts Shaheen Shah Afridi and Fakhar Zaman. The familiarity with the pitches, the conditions, and the crowd support all tilt the balance in Pakistan’s favor, making them the most dangerous team this year.

While India remains a top contender and New Zealand has been impressive lately, Pakistan’s home advantage in this tournament puts them at the very top as the favorites to lift the trophy once again. It’s going to be an epic contest with plenty of drama as the best ODI teams face off!

ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Team Best Result ODI Ranking Recent Feats India Champions (2002, 2013) 1 Dominant in limited overs; recent 3-0 win over England. T20 World Cup champions (2024). Pakistan Champions (2017) 3 Won last three ODI series, including 2-1 vs Australia, 3-0 vs South Africa. Strong home advantage in 2025. New Zealand Champions (2000) 4 Tri-nation series champions in Pakistan. Strong form with improved batting and pace bowling.

Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton shared their thoughts on the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, discussing favorites, England’s chances, and key players to watch.

Hussain now sees India as the team to beat, especially after Australia’s key player losses, despite absence of Jasprit Bumrah. He highlights India’s depth in batting and spin, along with their advantage of playing all matches in Dubai.

Michael Atherton also noted strength of Rohit Sharma led squad in spin and depth but also suggests that New Zealand and South Africa could pose challenges with their solid form and experienced players.

As for England, Hussain feels their recent struggles in white-ball cricket, including their tough India tour, could affect them. However, the flat wickets in Pakistan suit England’s aggressive style, and they will rely on big batting performances and strong bowling, especially from Adil Rashid. England’s batters, such as Ben Duckett and Joe Root, need to build long innings to avoid exposing their middle order to spin.