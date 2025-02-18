Malaysia’s traditional fashion show takes center stage in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Fashion and culture fuse at Malaysia’s ‘Cultural Colors’ Show in the federal capital Islamabad. High Commission of Malaysia, in collaboration with the Vietnamese Embassy and the Niftysphere Institute of Arts and Designing, hosted a spectacular fashion show titled “Cultural Colors” at the Malaysian High Commission.

Diplomats, senior government officials, business leaders, media professionals, and cultural enthusiasts celebrated Malaysia’s rich cultural heritage.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of an appreciation certificate by His Excellency Dato’ Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, the High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan, to Mr. Usman Tahir, CEO of Niftysphere Institute of Arts and Designing. The certificate recognized Mr. Tahir’s outstanding contribution to the event and his efforts in fostering cultural exchange between Malaysia and Pakistan.

The fashion show featured stunning presentations of traditional Malaysian attire, with models from the PERWAKILAN Ladies showcasing intricate cultural dresses, including the Songket, Bidayuh, Kebaya Labuh, Puteri Perak, Sinuangga-Kadazan Dusun, and Baju Silat Layang. These beautifully crafted garments highlighted the diversity and richness of Malaysian culture.

In addition to the fashion show, a video showcasing Malaysia Truly Asia and promoting Visit Malaysia 2026 was presented to the audience, encouraging attendees to explore the country’s vibrant heritage, landscapes, and tourism offerings.

The event was a resounding success, effectively conveying the essence of Malaysia’s traditions while reinforcing the importance of diplomatic and people-to-people ties between nations. The Cultural Colors fashion show not only celebrated the beauty of Malaysia’s cultural heritage but also paved the way for future collaboration and cultural exchange between Malaysia and Pakistan.