Lahore, Punjab weather; intermittent rains, gusty winds likely

LAHORE – Intermittent rains and gusty winds are likely in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave will likely enter Baluchistan tonight. It will likely prevail over the western and upper parts of the country from 19 to 20 February 2025.

Under these conditions, mainly cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the province on Tuesday night. Cold and partly cloudy weather with light rain/light snowfall is likely in Murree, Galliyat and surroundings. Partly cloudy weather with light rain-wind/drizzle is likely in Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Sadiqabad and Rajanpur.

On Wednesday and Thursday, intermittent rains and gusty winds are likely in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Mangla, Attock, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Khushab, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujarat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh.

Cloudy weather with rains, gusty winds and snowfalls are expected in Murree, Galiyat and surrounding areas. Light rains and gusty winds are likely in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Taunsa Sharif, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara and Bahawalnagar. Isolated hailstorms may occur in upper/central districts during the evening/night.

Lahore’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 12-14°C on Wednesday and 13-15°C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Murree remained the coldest place in Punjab, where the minimum temperature was recorded at 01°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 46 per cent.

In Lahore, minimum temperature was recorded at 13°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 27 per cent.