Fakhar Zaman breaks silence on fitness criticism

LAHORE – Pakistan’s national batter Fakhar Zaman has broken his silence over ongoing criticism regarding his fitness, stating that he was not fully fit for 50-over cricket.

Taking to X, previoisly known as Twitter, Fakhar responded to remarks made by former cricketer Abdul Rauf, who had questioned his fitness and selection.

“I was not 100 percent fit for 50-over cricket,” Fakhar said, adding that comments made by Aaqib Javed on the matter were accurate.

The batter further revealed that he cleared his fitness test on March 15 and subsequently took part in the National T20 tournament.

Earlier, Abdul Rauf had shared a picture of Fakhar’s fielding on social media, raising concerns over the selection committee’s decision and questioning his inclusion despite fitness concerns.