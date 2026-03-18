Us Federal Court Directs Reinstatement Of Voice Of America

WASHINGTON – A United States federal court has reinstateed over 1,000 employees of Voice of America (VOA) and set March 23 as the date to resume its full operation.

US District Judge Royce C. Lamberth passed the order after hearing arguements of both sides.

The court directed the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM) to reinstate over 1,000 employees of Voice of America (VOA) and resume its full operations by March 23.

The court held that the previous decisions by the agency’s leadership to scale down VOA and its affiliated outlets were in breach of federal law and the organisation’s legal mandate.

The court ordered USAGM to restore broadcasts of VOA and its partner networks, while also bringing back staff who had either been dismissed or placed on administrative leave.

The controversy originates from restructuring steps taken in 2025 under Kari Lake. She joined USAGM during the tenure of former US President Donald Trump and held multiple senior roles, including Senior Adviser, Deputy Chief Executive, and later Acting Chief Executive Officer between July 31 and November 19, 2025.

Although she was not formally confirmed by the US Senate for the top post, she exercised significant control over the agency’s affairs. During her time in charge, USAGM implemented widespread layoffs and sharply reduced VOA’s global programming, with reports suggesting she oversaw the shutdown of major segments of the broadcaster.

Judge Lamberth noted that the agency failed to justify its decision to dismantle VOA’s operations, declaring the measures taken under Lake’s authority unlawful. The verdict nullifies the staff dismissals and suspension of programming.

VOA Director Michael Abramowitz, who had earlier faced removal attempts, welcomed the decision, saying the organisation was ready to resume its work. He also commended employees for maintaining professionalism and commitment despite prolonged uncertainty.

The downsizing had affected journalists across multiple regions, including South Asia. Nearly 100 Pakistani journalists working in VOA’s Urdu and Pashto services were among those impacted after those divisions were either closed or significantly scaled back.

Established during World War II, VOA broadcasts in numerous languages and is widely considered a major component of US public diplomacy, mandated to deliver accurate, balanced, and comprehensive news worldwide.

While the administration is likely to challenge the ruling, the court has, for now, made it mandatory for USAGM to restore operations and recall employees by the March 23 deadline.