Lahore, Punjab Weather: More rain, isolated hailstorms likely

More intermittent rain, gusty winds and isolated hailstorms are likely in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Wednesday evening and night, as well as on Thursday and Friday.

Daytime temperatures are expected to decrease further during the forecast period.

Synoptic Situation:

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over most of Pakistan and is likely to persist until March 20.

Forecast:

Under these weather conditions, more intermittent rain-wind/thunderstorm with isolated hailstorms is likely in Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Jhang, Noorpurthal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara, Kasur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Taunsa, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan on Wednesday evening and night and the next two days.

Impacts:

Hail and windstorms may damage standing crops. Farmers are advised to manage their crops based on prevailing weather conditions.

Temperatures:

Lahore’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 27°C and 29°C on Thursday and Friday.

Past Weather:

Lahore and parts of Punjab received scattered rainfall over the last 24 hours, bringing a chill to the weather.

Rainfall (mm):

Chakwal 07, Mangla & Kot Addu 04, Bhakkar, Noor Pur Thal, Jhelum 03, Multan Airport, Joharabad, Multan City 02, Lahore Airport, Faisalabad, Murree, Bahawalpur City 01

Multan and Jhelum remained the hottest places in Punjab, with a maximum temperature of 29°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 28°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 70%.