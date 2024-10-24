Expected relief in November electricity bills for consumers using up to 300 units

ISLAMABAD – The electricity consumers using up to 300 units per month, lifeline consumers and others are expected to get a refund of 0.705 paisas per unit in electricity bills for November 2024.

Ex-Wapda distribution companies (XWDiscos) have proposed the refund after higher charges levied on the consumers in previous month of September.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has filed a petition to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on behalf of these companies, seeking decision on monthly fuel price adjustment (FCA) for previous month.

The development comes as the government aims at reducing the electricity price by up to Rs10 per unit following the termination of contracts with five IPPs.

Earlier, Minister for Energy (Power Division) Awais Leghari had indicated that power tariff will be decreased in mutual consultation with generation companies.

Meanwhile, Nepra is set to take up the CPPA petition regarding fuel price adjustment on October 30. The authority will evaluate whether the proposed refund amount is justified, and if companies adhered to economic merit order (EMO) in dispatching power from their plants and private suppliers.

Who Will Get Relief in Electricity Bills?

If the reduction is approved by Nepra, it will benefit consumers of different categories such as lifeline users, domestic consumers using up to 300 units, electric vehicle charging stations, pre-paid electricity consumers, and agricultural consumers.