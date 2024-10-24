AGL38.5▲ 0.14 (0.00%)AIRLINK137.8▲ 0.5 (0.00%)BOP5.41▲ 0.02 (0.00%)CNERGY3.88▲ 0.05 (0.01%)DCL8.25▲ 0.2 (0.02%)DFML45.7▲ 0.11 (0.00%)DGKC85.88▲ 2.74 (0.03%)FCCL30.98▲ 0.65 (0.02%)FFBL59.14▲ 1.39 (0.02%)FFL9.21▲ 0.1 (0.01%)HUBC107▲ 0.33 (0.00%)HUMNL14.5▲ 0.19 (0.01%)KEL4.75▲ 0.08 (0.02%)KOSM8.2▲ 0.23 (0.03%)MLCF39.1▲ 0.28 (0.01%)NBP66.82▼ -1.06 (-0.02%)OGDC171.4▲ 2.26 (0.01%)PAEL25.36▼ -0.05 (0.00%)PIBTL5.93▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)PPL134.6▲ 3.65 (0.03%)PRL24.42▲ 0.59 (0.02%)PTC15.85▲ 0.07 (0.00%)SEARL66.65▲ 2 (0.03%)TELE7.55▲ 0.11 (0.01%)TOMCL36.18▲ 0.14 (0.00%)TPLP7.85▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TREET15.17▲ 0.28 (0.02%)TRG45.5▲ 0.4 (0.01%)UNITY25.76▲ 0.05 (0.00%)WTL1.33▲ 0.04 (0.03%)

COAS Asim Munir witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024

Coas Asiwitnesses Multinational Exercise Indus Shield 2024
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir visited an operational air base of Pakistan Air Force today to witness the ongoing multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024.

It  is the biggest multinational exercise of the region that is witnessing participation from 24 esteemed Air Forces converging to foster interoperability and training through state-of-the-art facilities embodying the exercise motto; “Stronger When Together.”

The Army Chief expressed his satisfaction over the combat readiness of Pakistan Air Force and the progress made through various modernization and up-gradation programs.

Later, he witnessed exercise operations, static display of various niche and disruptive technologies where he was briefed on the modernization efforts of Pakistan Air Force to stay abreast with contemporary security challenges. This was later followed by an enthralling aerial display by PAF fighter jets.

COAS also interacted with the aircrew and appreciated the resolve of PAF personnel to safeguard the aerial frontiers of Pakistan.

He emphasized on the critical role of inter-service collaboration, which he believes is essential for achieving operational success.

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu apprised the Gen Asim Munir on modernization and indigenization drive being carried out by PAF through induction of state of the art weapon systems.

He highlighted that the ongoing exercise Indus Shield-2024 will go a long way in bolstering interoperability amongst the participating nations and will train their air and  ground crews to face contemporary warfare challenges.

Our Correspondent

