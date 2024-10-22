AGL38.44▲ 0.37 (0.01%)AIRLINK137.64▲ 0.79 (0.01%)BOP5.42▲ 0.01 (0.00%)CNERGY3.77▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DCL7.74▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)DFML45.85▼ -0.05 (0.00%)DGKC80.55▲ 0.19 (0.00%)FCCL29.54▲ 0.63 (0.02%)FFBL55.93▼ -1.11 (-0.02%)FFL9.11▼ -0.25 (-0.03%)HUBC105.36▲ 1.65 (0.02%)HUMNL14.06▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.23▲ 0.5 (0.13%)KOSM8.24▲ 0.06 (0.01%)MLCF37.89▲ 0.41 (0.01%)NBP69.1▲ 0.81 (0.01%)OGDC166.97▲ 0.1 (0.00%)PAEL25.18▲ 0.05 (0.00%)PIBTL6.74▼ -0.31 (-0.04%)PPL130.17▲ 0.67 (0.01%)PRL23.72▲ 0.1 (0.00%)PTC15.66▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)SEARL61.24▲ 0.27 (0.00%)TELE7.03▲ 0.04 (0.01%)TOMCL36.13▲ 0.22 (0.01%)TPLP7.8▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TREET15.16▲ 0.25 (0.02%)TRG44.86▼ -0.01 (0.00%)UNITY25.54▲ 0.12 (0.00%)WTL1.25▲ 0.02 (0.02%)

Violent clashes erupt in Punjab University as students, security guards face off

Violent Clashes Erupt In Punjab University As Students Security Guards Face Off
LAHORE — Punjab University saw chaotic scenes unfold, as clashes broke out between students and security guards. According to eyewitness reports and video evidence shared on social media, students of the government varsity can be seen having violent confrontations with watchmen.

Punjab University Students Federation members are facing a case as security guards filed a first information report (FIR).

Eyewitnesses reported that upon their return to campus, students retaliated by throwing stones and bottles at the guards. The confrontation resulted in damage to several vehicles parked in the vicinity, with windows being shattered during the chaos.

The situation highlights ongoing issues between student groups and campus security, raising concerns about safety and order on university grounds. Further details are expected as the investigation unfolds.

Punjab University spokesperson is yet to share details about the incident, and further proceedings are underway.

PU to take action against students involved in clash

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

