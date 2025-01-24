AGL52.26▲ 4.57 (0.10%)AIRLINK200.75▲ 7.19 (0.04%)BOP10.21▲ 0.26 (0.03%)CNERGY7.71▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)DCL9.22▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)DFML46.17▲ 0.32 (0.01%)DGKC108.69▼ -1.49 (-0.01%)FCCL40.06▼ -0.59 (-0.01%)FFL16.81▼ -0.05 (0.00%)HUBC132.6▲ 0.02 (0.00%)HUMNL13.92▲ 0.03 (0.00%)KEL4.65▲ 0.05 (0.01%)KOSM6.59▼ -0.03 (0.00%)MLCF46.74▼ -0.86 (-0.02%)NBP63.3▲ 1.31 (0.02%)OGDC212.43▼ -1.48 (-0.01%)PAEL41.28▲ 0.04 (0.00%)PIBTL8.11▼ -0.3 (-0.04%)PPL181.46▼ -0.89 (0.00%)PRL41.78▼ -0.18 (0.00%)PTC24.7▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)SEARL111.84▲ 5 (0.05%)TELE8.87▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL34.58▲ 0.3 (0.01%)TPLP12.92▲ 0.17 (0.01%)TREET22.06▲ 0.13 (0.01%)TRG67.47▲ 0.52 (0.01%)UNITY32.82▲ 0.47 (0.01%)WTL1.79▲ 0 (0.00%)

Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; increase in cold intensity expected

Karachi Cold Wave Temperature Drops To 11 C
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

PESHAWAR – Considerable increase in cold intensity is expected in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Overcast conditions have caused gradual rise in minimum temperature during the last 2-3 days. However, this trend will likely stop as clear sky will cause drop in temperature and as such increase intensity of cold during morning/night hours.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, cold and dry weather is expected in Peshawar and most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Very cold weather is expected in upper districts.

Peshawar’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 06-08°C on Saturday, and 02-04°C on Sunday and Monday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in Peshawar and most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours. Extremely cold weather prevailed in upper districts.

Kalam remained the coldest place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the temperature dropped 09°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Malam Jabba, Dir and Parachinar was recorded at -03°C.

In Peshawar, minimum temperature was recorded at 06°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 46 per cent.

Drought conditions likely to aggravate further in Pakistan

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

ID Card, B-Form Normal vs Urgent Fee Update for Lahore 2025

  • Pakistan

EU Delegation hosts reception for Pakistani Parliamentarians ahead of key PBO visit

  • Featured, Pakistan

Lahore, Punjab weather; increase in cold intensity likely during weekend

  • Pakistan

Turkish President Erdoğan to visit Pakistan in Feb to boost Defence, Trade ties

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer