Epstein Records reveal Elon Musk scheduled for visit to notorious ‘Pedo Island’

NEW YORK – The bombshell release of thousands of Jeffrey Epstein’s private records sparked another contorversy, as it includes members of royal family, and Silicon and even world richest man Elon Musk.

House Oversight Committee Democrats unveiled the explosive cache which includes flight logs, phone messages, financial ledgers, and daily schedules exposing Epstein’s far-reaching connections. Among the most eye-catching revelations: a December 2014 entry showing Musk scheduled to visit Epstein’s notorious Caribbean island, long dubbed “Pedophile Island.”

Tesla Chief previously admitted Epstein invited him but insists he never went. A close source doubled down Friday, declaring, “Elon never went. I can tell you that 100%.”

Prince Andrew’s ties once again surface in black-and-white. Flight manifests place him on Epstein’s jet from New Jersey to Palm Beach in May 2000, traveling alongside Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and celebrity chef Adam Perry Lang. Even more damning, Epstein’s records mention “massage” payments for someone named “Andrew,” though it remains unclear if they referred to the Duke of York.

The scandal doesn’t stop there. Other powerful names appear throughout the tranche: PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, Trump strategist Steve Bannon, and Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates. Gates has admitted he “regrets” his meetings with Epstein, while Thiel told podcaster Joe Rogan he was introduced in 2014 by LinkedIn’s Reid Hoffman, who described Epstein as “one of the smartest tax people in the world.”

Musk himself inflamed controversy earlier this year when he accused Donald Trump of being secretly tied to the Epstein files, claiming it was the real reason they hadn’t been released. “Time to drop the really big bomb,” Musk declared in June, before deleting post two days later. He has since continued blasting the government, questioning why Maxwell is in prison if, as the FBI insists, “no client list” exists.

The records also highlight Epstein’s jam-packed social calendar, including a planned lunch with Thiel in Palm Beach in 2017 and a 2019 breakfast with Bannon. Whether these meetings actually happened remains uncertain — but the paper trail shows Epstein cultivated relationships with America’s power elite even after his 2008 conviction for sex crimes.

Epstein died mysteriously in his Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, a death that continues to fuel conspiracy theories worldwide.