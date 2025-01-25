Emilia Perez leads with 13 nods in Oscar nominations 2025

NEW YORK – The nominations for the prestigious Academy Awards (Oscars) 2025 have been announced, with Netflix’s Spanish-language film “Emilia Perez” taking the lead.

The media reports said that Emilia Perez secured the highest number of nominations, with 13 nods, while “The Brutalist” and “Wicked” have each received 10 nominations.

All three films will compete for the Best Picture award at the Oscars.

In the Best Actress category, Carla Sofía from Emilia Perez has been nominated, while Demi Moore has received her first-ever Oscar nomination in her four-decade-long career.

Other nominees for Best Actress include Cynthia Erivo, Mikey Madison, and Fernanda Torres.

Meanwhile, in the Best Actor category, the nominees include Adrien Brody, Timothée Chalamet, Colman Domingo, Ralph Fiennes and Sebastian Stan.

It may be mentioned here that the announcement of nominations was postponed twice due to wildfires in Los Angeles, which resulted in 28 fatalities.

The 97th Academy Awards are set to take place on March 2, 2025.