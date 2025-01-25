Another Mpox case surfaces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR – The first Monkeypox (Mpox) case of Year-2025 surfaced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of the country on Saturday.

A 35-year-old man who recently arrived from Dubai tested positive for the virus. The patient was shifted to Police Services Hospital. So far, 10 cases of Mpox have been reported in the province.

According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Health Advisor Ehtesham Ali, the infected individual was diagnosed with Mpox upon arrival from Dubai to Peshawar.

He stated that the patient’s samples were sent from Police Hospital to the Public Health Reference Lab, which confirmed the Mpox infection. Following the diagnosis, the patient was transferred to Police Services Hospital, Peshawar, for treatment.

Ehtesham Ali further mentioned that a letter has been sent to the Peshawar Airport Manager to provide details of passengers who were in close contact with the patient. Once the information is received, the concerned District Health Officers (DHOs) will be notified for contact tracing.

He revealed that 10 cases of Mpox have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so far, including two cases in 2023, seven in 2024, and this being the first case of the current year.

Health Advisor Ehtesham Ali has urged the public to adhere to social distancing measures and remain cautious.