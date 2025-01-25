Ctd Arrests 10 Terrorists In Operations Across Punjab

LAHORE – The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday arrested 10 terrorists during operations conducted in various cities of Punjab.

A CTD spokesperson said that a total of 163 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) were carried out across different cities of Punjab due to terrorism threats.

During these operations, 10 terrorists were apprehended.

The operations took place in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sheikhupura, Mianwali, Sargodha and Faisalabad. In Rawalpindi, three members of the Fitna Al-Khawarij group were arrested, while one dangerous terrorist was captured in Lahore. Authorities recovered explosive materials, an IED bomb, 11 safety fuses, 22 feet of wire, pamphlets, and cash from the terrorists.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Hafiz Muhammad Rafiq, Akbar, Zainullah, Owais Ahmed, Ihsan, Sajjad, Luqman and Nadeem.

The officials further stated that the terrorists were planning attacks at various locations to spread fear among the public.

2,893 combing operations were conducted this year which resulted in the arrest of 736 suspects. Additionally, 111,849 individuals were questioned during these operations.

The CTD remained committed to its mission of ensuring a safe Punjab and is determined to eliminate terrorism from its roots.