Will Pakistani mobile users get 5G service before Eidul Fitr 2026?

ISLAMABAD – Mobile phone users in several cities of Pakistan could soon access 5G network services, as authorities move quickly to roll out the next-generation network before Eidul Fitr 2026.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has fast-tracked preparations to issue licenses to telecom operators following the recent 5G spectrum auction.

Reports indicated that the licenses are ready and are expected to be handed over to the three telecom companies this week.

Once granted, these operators will be able to launch 5G services nationwide. Officials say the government is coordinating to ensure that all three companies receive their licenses simultaneously, allowing for a simultaneous rollout of services across the country.

Telecom operators have already made the necessary technical and legal preparations to begin providing 5G connectivity immediately upon license approval.

Authorities are optimistic that this timely launch will enable mobile users to enjoy faster internet speeds and enhanced connectivity in time for the Eid celebrations.

Last week, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) successfully concluded the Assignment Stage of the Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) / 5G Spectrum Auction, marking another key milestone toward the rollout of 5G services in Pakistan.

During the Assignment Stage, the specific frequency positions within the auctioned spectrum bands were finalized to enable efficient network planning and deployment by participating operators.

In the 2600 MHz band, Jazz secured 70 MHz, while Zong and Ufone obtained 60 MHz each. In the 3500 MHz band, Ufone secured 120 MHz, while Jazz and Zong acquired 50 MHz each, with 60 MHz remaining unsold.

The auction generated a total of $509.6 million (approximately PKR 142.6 billion) for the national exchequer. Jazz secured spectrum worth $239.38 million, Ufone $156.75 million and Zong $113.47 million

With the completion of the assignment stage, operators can now proceed with network planning and deployment, paving the way for the gradual rollout of 5G services in Pakistan.