AGL75.65▲ 4.18 (0.06%)AIRLINK163.76▲ 6.46 (0.04%)BOP19.74▲ 1.17 (0.06%)CNERGY7.36▲ 0.2 (0.03%)DCL14.68▲ 0.5 (0.04%)DFML35.67▲ 0.21 (0.01%)DGKC242.15▲ 2.5 (0.01%)FCCL58.01▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)FFL19.72▲ 0.58 (0.03%)HUBC197.74▲ 2.57 (0.01%)HUMNL17.02▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KEL5.59▲ 0.21 (0.04%)KOSM7.13▲ 0.16 (0.02%)MLCF106.13▲ 0.63 (0.01%)NBP183.7▼ -0.52 (0.00%)OGDC272.19▲ 3.67 (0.01%)PAEL55.73▲ 0.95 (0.02%)PIBTL13.41▲ 1 (0.08%)PPL192▲ 2.05 (0.01%)PRL32.61▲ 0.37 (0.01%)PTC23.76▲ 0.24 (0.01%)SEARL117.95▲ 1.81 (0.02%)TELE8.66▲ 0.51 (0.06%)TOMCL57▲ 0.17 (0.00%)TPLP10.99▲ 0.72 (0.07%)TREET27.17▲ 0.78 (0.03%)TRG75.06▲ 6.82 (0.10%)UNITY27.75▲ 0.23 (0.01%)WTL1.66▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Electric Bikes Latest Prices, Installment Plans in Pakistan September 2025

Electric Bikes Latest Prices Installment Plans In Pakistan September 2025

KARACHI – Pakistan’s electric scooter market is accelerating rapidly, fueled by government incentives and growing consumer awareness about sustainable mobility.

Despite higher upfront prices, electric scooters like YADEA are emerging as a cost-effective alternative to traditional petrol bikes, particularly for daily commuting.

YADEA scooters Prices in Pakistan 2025

Model Price
YADEA RUIBIN 205,000
YADEA T5 248,500
YADEA EPOCH 350,000
YADEA M-3 169,000

While these prices are higher than conventional bikes such as Honda and Metro, the long-term savings are significant. Maintenance costs for electric scooters are minimal, and daily travel expenses are far lower compared to petrol-powered bikes, making them a more economical choice over time.

YADEA scooters also offer flexible payment plans with varying durations and processing fees:

YADEA RUIBIN

Attribute Value
Price (Rs) 205,000
Color Blue / Grey / Black
0% Markup 68,333
3 months 34,167
6 months 26,570
9 months 20,877
12 months 15,184
18 months 12,341
24 months 9,502
36 months
Processing Fee % 2.50–5%

Electric Bikes Latest Prices Installment Plans In Pakistan September 2025

YADEA T5

Attribute Value
Price (Rs) 248,500
Color Red / Grey / White
0% Markup 82,833
3 months 41,417
6 months 32,208
9 months 25,307
12 months 18,406
18 months 14,960
24 months 11,518
36 months
Processing Fee % 2.50–5%

YADEA EPOCH

Attribute Value
Price (Rs) 350,000
Color Black / Slow Grey / Sky Grey
0% Markup 116,667
3 months 58,333
6 months 45,364
9 months 35,644
12 months 25,925
18 months 21,070
24 months 16,223
36 months
Processing Fee % 2.50–5%

YADEA M-3

Attribute Value
Price (Rs) 169,000
Color Blue / Cream Green
0% Markup 56,333
3 months 28,167
6 months 21,904
9 months 17,211
12 months 12,518
18 months 10,174
24 months 7,833
36 months
Processing Fee % 2.50–5%

Honda CD 70, CG 125, and Pridor New Installment Plans after Price Increase

Latest News

Popular News

Get Alerts
© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer