Electric Bikes Latest Prices, Installment Plans in Pakistan September 2025

KARACHI – Pakistan’s electric scooter market is accelerating rapidly, fueled by government incentives and growing consumer awareness about sustainable mobility.

Despite higher upfront prices, electric scooters like YADEA are emerging as a cost-effective alternative to traditional petrol bikes, particularly for daily commuting.

YADEA scooters Prices in Pakistan 2025

Model Price YADEA RUIBIN 205,000 YADEA T5 248,500 YADEA EPOCH 350,000 YADEA M-3 169,000

While these prices are higher than conventional bikes such as Honda and Metro, the long-term savings are significant. Maintenance costs for electric scooters are minimal, and daily travel expenses are far lower compared to petrol-powered bikes, making them a more economical choice over time.

YADEA scooters also offer flexible payment plans with varying durations and processing fees:

YADEA RUIBIN

Attribute Value Price (Rs) 205,000 Color Blue / Grey / Black 0% Markup 68,333 3 months 34,167 6 months 26,570 9 months 20,877 12 months 15,184 18 months 12,341 24 months 9,502 36 months – Processing Fee % 2.50–5%

YADEA T5

Attribute Value Price (Rs) 248,500 Color Red / Grey / White 0% Markup 82,833 3 months 41,417 6 months 32,208 9 months 25,307 12 months 18,406 18 months 14,960 24 months 11,518 36 months – Processing Fee % 2.50–5%

YADEA EPOCH

Attribute Value Price (Rs) 350,000 Color Black / Slow Grey / Sky Grey 0% Markup 116,667 3 months 58,333 6 months 45,364 9 months 35,644 12 months 25,925 18 months 21,070 24 months 16,223 36 months – Processing Fee % 2.50–5%

YADEA M-3