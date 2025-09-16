Electric Bikes Latest Prices, Installment Plans in Pakistan September 2025

KARACHI – Pakistan’s electric scooter market is accelerating rapidly, fueled by government incentives and growing consumer awareness about sustainable mobility.
Despite higher upfront prices, electric scooters like YADEA are emerging as a cost-effective alternative to traditional petrol bikes, particularly for daily commuting.
YADEA scooters Prices in Pakistan 2025
|Model
|Price
|YADEA RUIBIN
|205,000
|YADEA T5
|248,500
|YADEA EPOCH
|350,000
|YADEA M-3
|169,000
While these prices are higher than conventional bikes such as Honda and Metro, the long-term savings are significant. Maintenance costs for electric scooters are minimal, and daily travel expenses are far lower compared to petrol-powered bikes, making them a more economical choice over time.
YADEA scooters also offer flexible payment plans with varying durations and processing fees:
YADEA RUIBIN
|Attribute
|Value
|Price (Rs)
|205,000
|Color
|Blue / Grey / Black
|0% Markup
|68,333
|3 months
|34,167
|6 months
|26,570
|9 months
|20,877
|12 months
|15,184
|18 months
|12,341
|24 months
|9,502
|36 months
|–
|Processing Fee %
|2.50–5%
YADEA T5
|Attribute
|Value
|Price (Rs)
|248,500
|Color
|Red / Grey / White
|0% Markup
|82,833
|3 months
|41,417
|6 months
|32,208
|9 months
|25,307
|12 months
|18,406
|18 months
|14,960
|24 months
|11,518
|36 months
|–
|Processing Fee %
|2.50–5%
YADEA EPOCH
|Attribute
|Value
|Price (Rs)
|350,000
|Color
|Black / Slow Grey / Sky Grey
|0% Markup
|116,667
|3 months
|58,333
|6 months
|45,364
|9 months
|35,644
|12 months
|25,925
|18 months
|21,070
|24 months
|16,223
|36 months
|–
|Processing Fee %
|2.50–5%
YADEA M-3
|Attribute
|Value
|Price (Rs)
|169,000
|Color
|Blue / Cream Green
|0% Markup
|56,333
|3 months
|28,167
|6 months
|21,904
|9 months
|17,211
|12 months
|12,518
|18 months
|10,174
|24 months
|7,833
|36 months
|–
|Processing Fee %
|2.50–5%
