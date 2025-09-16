Andy Pycroft will not officiate Pakistan’s remaining Asia Cup matches after handshake row

DUBAI – International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly removed Andy Pycroft from officiating all of Pakistan’s matches in the Asia Cup 2025.

Sources indicate that Pycroft’s removal comes amid rising criticism over match officiating in Pakistan’s games, fueling suspicions and debates among fans and cricket analysts alike. Pakistan will face the UAE in their next Asia Cup fixture, marking the first match without Pycroft as match referee.

The move sparked a storm of reactions, with some supporters joking about sending a “Burnol hamper” to opposing teams, highlighting the frustration over repeated defeats.

ICC has yet to issue a full statement explaining the removal, but the timing suggests a firm response to growing controversy.

Pakistan’s request to replace match referee Andy Pycroft during their Asia Cup clash against India was reportedly rejected by the ICC. The protest followed the “handshake controversy,” where India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav and his team skipped the customary handshake with Pakistan’s players, which Pakistan called unsportsmanlike.

ICC clarified that an ACC official, not the Indian team, had advised Pycroft on the matter. India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets on September 14, and a BCCI official noted that handshakes are a goodwill gesture, not a mandatory rule.