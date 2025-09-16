South Africa Women beat Pakistan Women in ODI series opener

LAHORE – South Africa Women beat Pakistan Women by eight wickets in the ODI series opener at Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

Tazmin Brits and Marizanne Kapp hit unbeaten hundreds to guide South Africa to achieve the 256-run target in the penultimate over.

After opting to bat, Pakistan lost Shawaal Zulfiqar early. Muneeba Ali and Sidra Amin anchored the innings with a commanding 147-run stand – Pakistan’s highest second-wicket partnership and third highest for any wicket in WODIs.

Muneeba, having reached her 5th half-century, was eventually dismissed for a well-crafted 76 off 94 balls, laced with 11 fours.

Aliya Riaz then joined Sidra at the crease and the pair added a valuable 68 runs off the next 71 deliveries. Aliya contributed a brisk 33 off 34 balls, striking five boundaries, before falling in the 43rd over.

Sidra brought up her 5th ODI century and remained unbeaten on a superb 121, featuring 12 fours, as Pakistan posted 255-4 at the end of their 50 overs.

In pursuit of the 256-run target, South Africa were dealt an early blow as left-arm spinner clean-bowled Laura Wolvaardt for four in the second over.

Sune Luus joined opening batter Brits and the pair then added another 38 runs. Sune was trapped leg before wicket by Rameen Shamim as the scoreboard read 43-2 in 9.4 overs.

Kapp – who scored 121 off 128 balls, hitting 13 fours and two sixes – stitched an unbeaten 216-run partnership with Brits (101 not out) for the third wicket as the duo led the visitors to victory. For the hosts, Rameen and Sadia picked up one wicket apiece.

Player of the match – Marizanne Kapp (South Africa)

Series schedule: (All matches to begin at 3.30 pm Pakistan time)

16 September – South Africa won by eight wickets

19 September – Pakistan vs South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

22 September – Pakistan vs South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore