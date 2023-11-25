AGL38.56▼ -0.77 (-0.02%)AIRLINK207.77▲ 17.83 (0.09%)BOP10.06▲ 0.55 (0.06%)CNERGY7.08▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL9.99▼ -0.23 (-0.02%)DFML41.14▼ -0.54 (-0.01%)DGKC103.46▼ -6.36 (-0.06%)FCCL36.35▼ -1.81 (-0.05%)FFBL91.59▼ -4.67 (-0.05%)FFL14.6▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)HUBC139.43▲ 10.6 (0.08%)HUMNL14.1▼ -0.42 (-0.03%)KEL5.97▼ -0.22 (-0.04%)KOSM7.86▼ -0.13 (-0.02%)MLCF47.28▼ -2.7 (-0.05%)NBP73.76▲ 1.33 (0.02%)OGDC222.66▼ -10.63 (-0.05%)PAEL38.11▲ 2.99 (0.09%)PIBTL9.27▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)PPL205.85▼ -5.55 (-0.03%)PRL39.85▲ 3.33 (0.09%)PTC26.62▲ 0.58 (0.02%)SEARL110.24▼ -4.56 (-0.04%)TELE9.23▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)TOMCL38.21▼ -0.39 (-0.01%)TPLP13.77▲ 0.98 (0.08%)TREET26.45▲ 0.47 (0.02%)TRG60.54▼ -1.46 (-0.02%)UNITY34.14▼ -1.43 (-0.04%)WTL1.88▼ -0.04 (-0.02%)

DUHS announces MDCAT retest result

Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) on Saturday announced the result of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT)for the term 2023 retest, which was held on November 19. The test was announced again after a leakage of the original papers in September.

A total of 41,000 male and female students from all over Sindh, including Karachi, participated in the retest. “We are pleased to announce that the retest was conducted smoothly and without any incident,” said a spokesperson for DUHS.

“We have taken all necessary measures to ensure the integrity of the results.” The spokesperson added that the university is committed to providing fair and transparent admissions to its medical programs. The spokesperson further said that they are confident on the retest results, will reflect the true merit of the candidates.

News desk

