UBG congratulates Zubair Tufail, Waheed on joining EAC

Central leaders of United Business Group (UBG) Chairman Sindh Region Khalid Tawab, Secretary General (Sindh) HanifGohar, Spokesperson UBG GulzarFiroz, Shaikh Umar Rehan, Malik KhudaBakhsh, Noor Ahmad Khan, Ikram Rajput, Shabnam.

Zafar, DrIkhtiarBaig and others from the private sector, including President of United Business Group ZubairTufail, well-known fruit exporter and former vice president of FPCCI Waheed Ahmed, rice exporters and former chairman of UBG Shahzad Ali Malik, all these personalities to the government. While congratulating on joining the export advisory councils of non-textile products established from the councils have given priority to the private sector.

The UBG leaders said that Pakistan is in dire need of increasing exports at this time, so that increasing exports bring more dollars to the country and only the private sector can provide effective suggestions to the government. It should be clear that on behalf of the Ministry of Commerce.

Two powerful export advisory councils have been set up and the said councils will be tasked with developing sector-specific strategies to increase export volumes. These councils will be ready to formulate policy guidelines within a time frame of 8 weeks. and the proposals prepared by them will be submitted to the Special Investment Facilitation Council for approval. According to the sources, the main purpose of establishing the advisory councils is to formulate a broad strategy to achieve the export target of 100 billion dollars.