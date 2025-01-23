Dubai Virtual Work Visa 2025 without sponsor – Here’s all you need to know

Dubai, the cultural and economic hub of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), offers Virtual Work Visa allowing anyone who is engaged in remote jobs to be resident in the Emirates for a year.

This type of visa allows the individuals to reside in Dubai for one year and it can be obtained without any UAE sponsor.

The holder of the Virtual Work Visa can access to utilities and services and he/she is also allowed unrestricted travel from and to Dubai

They are also allowed to sponsor family members, including spouse and children

However, the Virtual Work Visa does not allow them to work for companies based in Dubai or the UAE.

Virtual Work Visa eligibility

People of any nationality can apply for a Virtual Work Visa if they meet the following requirements:

“Are employed by a non-UAE company, with a contract of at least one year.

Can prove they are able to do their work remotely (eg an employment contract, or letter from their employer).

Earn a salary of at least US$3,500 (AED12,856) per month, or the equivalent in other currencies.

Applicants of some nationalities may also be asked for further documents or information, and may be charged additional fees,” read official website of Visit Dubai.

Virtual Work Visa Costs

Fees for the Virtual Work Visa vary depending on the location from where you are submitting the application.

If you’re applying from outside Dubai, the base fees stands at $101 (AED372.50), including VAT.

The applications for the Virtual Work Visa can also be made in Dubai, subject to additional fees. The current cost of applying for a Virtual Work visa via AMER government service centres in Dubai is $334 (AED1,225.90), including VAT.

Required Documents

Passport with a minimum of six months’ validity.

Health insurance, valid for the UAE for at least one year.

Proof of employment from a current employer with a minimum one-year contract.

Proof of salary of at least $3,500 per month (or equivalent).

Bank statements and other personal documents.

Process for Virtual Work Visa Application

If you can get a visa on arrival in Dubai, then you can apply directly for the Virtual Work Visa residence permit. You can start this abroad and complete it upon arrival to Dubai.

Applications started abroad can be made through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigner Affairs Dubai (GDRFAD).

Applications in Dubai can be made online via GDRFAD or via an AMER service centre.