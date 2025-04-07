World Health Day being observed today to spread awareness

ISLAMABAD – The World Health Day is being observed on Monday (today) across the globe.

The day is a global initiative led by World Health Organization (WHO) with increasing awareness about diseases, mental health challenges, and the importance of preventive care, as a top priority.

The date of 7 April also marks the anniversary of the founding of WHO in 1948.

In Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated government’s determination to ensure health care facilities for every citizen.

In a message on the World Health Day on Monday, he said this year’s theme “Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures” put the spotlight on the importance of health of new born babies.

The PM said Pakistan has made considerable progress in ensuring good health of mother and child, however, still there is a long journey to undertake.

He said we will have to develop our system of health to cope with the medical and different social challenges which affect maternity and health of neonatal babies.

He said, present government is determined to utilize modern technology in the sector of health and forge strong partnerships in order to improve the facilities for public health.

The PM said, while celebrating the World Health Day 2025, let us reiterate the need for a coordinated and multi sectoral approach for health. This approach should include coordinated and practical steps in healthcare, education, nutrition, environment and management.