American Lycetuff, The Smart School among 83 sealed in Punjab capital

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 83 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different areas of Punjab capital on Thursday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 39 buildings in Subzazar Housing Scheme, 14 in Faisal Town, and 30 in Gulshan-e-Ravi, Shadman and Canal Bank Road’s surroundings for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include American Lycetuff, The Smart School, British Grammar School, private hospital, auto workshop, food outlets, shops, offices and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations, which were carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in Punjab capital.