AGL46.19▲ 2.65 (0.06%)AIRLINK193.5▼ -1.33 (-0.01%)BOP9.87▲ 0.06 (0.01%)CNERGY7.6▲ 0.24 (0.03%)DCL9.33▲ 0.13 (0.01%)DFML44.75▲ 2.87 (0.07%)DGKC109.35▲ 1.56 (0.01%)FCCL40.34▲ 1.76 (0.05%)FFL16.72▲ 0.27 (0.02%)HUBC132.99▲ 1.24 (0.01%)HUMNL13.83▼ -0.03 (0.00%)KEL4.62▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)KOSM6.64▼ -0.02 (0.00%)MLCF46.85▲ 1.46 (0.03%)NBP61.5▲ 1.08 (0.02%)OGDC214.69▲ 0.7 (0.00%)PAEL40.45▲ 0.39 (0.01%)PIBTL8.48▲ 0.16 (0.02%)PPL182.5▲ 0.31 (0.00%)PRL41.76▼ -0.07 (0.00%)PTC24.67▲ 0.11 (0.00%)SEARL104.65▲ 2.12 (0.02%)TELE8.86▲ 0.1 (0.01%)TOMCL34.3▲ 0.16 (0.00%)TPLP12.77▲ 0.02 (0.00%)TREET21.88▲ 0.2 (0.01%)TRG66.15▲ 0.75 (0.01%)UNITY32.41▲ 0 (0.00%)WTL1.76▲ 0.06 (0.04%)

American Lycetuff, The Smart School among 83 sealed in Punjab capital

American Lycetuff The Smart School Among 83 Sealed In Punjab Capital
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 83 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different areas of Punjab capital on Thursday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 39 buildings in Subzazar Housing Scheme, 14 in Faisal Town, and 30 in Gulshan-e-Ravi, Shadman and Canal Bank Road’s surroundings for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include American Lycetuff, The Smart School, British Grammar School, private hospital, auto workshop, food outlets, shops, offices and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations, which were carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in Punjab capital.

Askari Bank, Chughtai Lab, The Educators, Kips School sealed in Lahore

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Sindh announces ‘Thar Desert Train Safari’ to promote tourism [Launch Date]

  • Business, Featured

Defence Savings Certificates: Updated profit on Rs100,000 investment

  • Featured, Forex Rate

Saudi Riyal to PKR exchange rate today – 23 January 2025

  • Business

Advanced, export-quality seeds essential for achieving self-sufficiency and boosting exports: Tanveer

Recomended

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer