Us Cancels Visas Of 450 Students Including Pakistanis From These Universities

WASHINGTON – The United States of America has cancelled visas of nearly 450 international students, including Pakistani nationals, from several universities in an unexpected move.

American media reported that the students whose visas were canceled include those from Pakistan and other Muslim countries.

The visa cancellations were carried out without prior notice and legal procedure, leaving the international students upset.

There could be several reasons for the visa cancellations of the students, but officials associated with colleges and universities say that the government is quietly carrying out this action.

The move comes as the Trump administration is specifically targeting students who have participated in demonstrations in support of Palestinians.

However, visas of some individuals were canceled even though they did not participate in any protests.

Reports said the visas of students of Harvard University, Stanford University, UCLA, the University of Michigan, and several other educational institutions had been cancelled.

As many as 12 students and graduates at UCLA had their visas canceled, while a student from the University of Michigan left the country.

The students’ visas were canceled during an audit of the SEVIS system. Meanwhile, educational institutions and human rights activists have expressed serious concerns.

On the other hand, universities are busy providing legal help and cooperation to the students, while the visa cancellations have left international students anxious.