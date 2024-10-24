Drugs being systematically spread among new generation: FANOS

In educational institutions, where the future architects are prepared, drug dealers have made their bases. This was stated by Rafi Ahmed, president Friends of Anti-Narcotics of Sindh (FANOS), at Government College of Education Federal B Area, Addressing the teachers and students he said that youth between 13 and 25 years of age are being addicted to crystal Ice and Electronic Cigarette (Vape) through a systematic plan, which is a mental issue.

The Government should close the shops promoting Electronic Cigarette. Awareness campaigns against drugs should be continued throughout the year in every educational institution. Drug supply should be stopped. College Principal Professor Zahoor Ahmad said that unemployment is also increasing along with mental stress among our youth due to which they are increasingly attracted to drugs, our students should be aware of the harms of drugs. In an anti-narcotics essay competition, the first prize was given to IqraAkram, second prize to Iffat Khan and third prize to ShamailaSalahuddin.