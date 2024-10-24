Robbers snatch gold chain from a woman

In a swift robbery, armed criminals dressed in office attire snatched a gold chain from a woman in just 20 seconds and escaped safely in Karachi. According to details available, the incident, which occurred on October 21 in Karachi’s Yaseenabad area, was captured on CCTV footage.The footage show the robbers passing through the street on a motorcycle before returning and stopping the woman.

One of the robbers, sitting at the back, instructed the woman to remove her gold chain. When the woman hesitated, the robber got off the motorcycle, keeping a pistol concealed between himself and his accomplice.

The footage reveals that as soon as the woman removed her chain, the robber swiftly snatched it and fled the scene with ease. A bystander witnessed the entire event but did not intervene.Notably, one of the robbers appeared to limp slightly as they made their getaway. The local police are investigating the incident.A staggering surge in street crime has brought Karachi to its knees.