TDAP with eleven firms represents Pakistan at Istanbul exhibition 

Tdap With Eleven Firms Represent Pakistan At Istanbul Exhibition
ISTANBUL – TDAP is participating with eleven Pakistani firms in ExpoMed Eurasia exhibition held in Istanbul from 24-26 April 2025.

The sectors represented in the Pakistan’s Pavilion include Pharmaceutical products, Surgical and Dental instruments.

The exhibition is being organized in TUYAP fairgrounds where above 800 exhibitors from more than 40 countries are participating and displaying their quality products in the exhibition.

More than 25,000 trade visitors are expected to visit the exhibition and hold B2B meetings with the exhibiting companies.

The Pakistani companies are being facilitated by the Consulate General of Pakistan in Istanbul under the supervision of Mr. Nauman Aslam, the Consul General of Pakistan and his team.

Pakistani companies are displaying a wide range of products which are attracting the Turkish as well as foreign buyers coming from other countries. It is pertinent to mention that the pharmaceutical and surgical sectors of Pakistan are playing an important role in the uplift of exports of Pakistan and also finding attractive opportunities in Turkish and other markets.

