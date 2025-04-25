AGL57.95▲ 0.2 (0.00%)AIRLINK167.4▼ -1.11 (-0.01%)BOP9.76▼ -0.03 (0.00%)CNERGY7.85▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)DCL9.97▲ 0.08 (0.01%)DFML38.53▼ -1.63 (-0.04%)DGKC125▲ 2.38 (0.02%)FCCL44.9▲ 0.97 (0.02%)FFL15.25▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)HUBC140▲ 2.03 (0.01%)HUMNL12.56▲ 0.19 (0.02%)KEL4.22▼ -0.02 (0.00%)KOSM5.51▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF67.4▲ 2.61 (0.04%)NBP87.3▲ 4 (0.05%)OGDC213.6▲ 1.91 (0.01%)PAEL44.5▼ -0.52 (-0.01%)PIBTL9.39▲ 0.16 (0.02%)PPL164▼ -2.4 (-0.01%)PRL29.39▼ -1.26 (-0.04%)PTC21.5▲ 0.3 (0.01%)SEARL88.9▼ -1.57 (-0.02%)TELE7.17▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)TOMCL35.25▲ 0.52 (0.01%)TPLP9.19▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)TREET20.11▲ 0.24 (0.01%)TRG64.35▼ -0.65 (-0.01%)UNITY26.35▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)WTL1.29▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Border clash reported between Pakistan, India in Kashmir’s Leepa Valley

Border Clash Reported Between Pakistan India In Kashmirs Leepa Valley
ISLAMABAD – A false flag operation in Indian-occupied Kashmir has again moved Pakistan and India closer to war and now forces from nuclear-armed nations exchanged small-arms fire across the Line of Control (LoC).

Reports in international media quoting Pakistani government officials said there was a skirmish in the border region but there were no casualties of any armed forces or civilians.

areas were not affected and life remained normal. Indian defense sources claimed the firing was initiated by Pakistan, and the situation has since been de-escalated.

Pahalgam Attack

The border clash was reported after death of 26 Indian civilians near Pahalgam, which Indian authorities falsely linked to Pakistan. In retaliation, New Delhi launched a security crackdown, including searches for the suspects and demolishing properties tied to militants.

Meanwhile, United Nations urged both nations to avoid further escalation. Modi led government suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, shut down the main border crossing, and downgraded diplomatic ties.

Pakistani Indian Armies Hold Flag Meeting To Address Border Tensions Near Loc Report

Pakistan-India Ties

In response, Islamabad expelled Indian diplomats, closed its side of the border, and warned India not to disrupt the Indus River water supply, deeming such an act as an act of war. As the region remains on edge, international concern grows over the potential for further conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

Pakistan’s airspace closure severely disrupts flight operation of Indian airlines

Web Desk (Lahore)

