Download e-driving license on mobile phone [Full Process]

LAHORE – Traffic Police have launched an extensive campaign against those who are driving vehicles without a valid license.

People can face fine or any other legal action if they are found driving a motorbike, car or heavy vehicles without the license. All citizens are required to keep their licenses with them if they have obtained it from the Traffic Police Punjab..

Traffic police officials deployed at various points in Lahore and other cities of Punjab can demand the driving license from the driver for verification. In case of failing to provide it, a traffic challan is issued to the citizen by the police.

Sometimes, a citizen forgets to carry his/her driving license. For this situation, the traffic department has launched an online service, which can be used to download the digital copy of their license on their mobile phones. They can avoid fines by showing the e-driving license to the cops.

Where to Download Digital driving License

Citizens of Punjab need to simply visit the website; http://dlims.punjab.gov.pk. You will find the e-license option on the home page.

After selecting the e-license option, you need to add your CNIC number and date of birth. Later, click the download button and you will get the PDF copy of the license.