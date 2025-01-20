Donald Trump inauguration 2025 take place today

US President-elect Donald Trump is all set to sworn in for second term as his inauguration ceremony will take place inside the Capitol due to record low temperatures.

It is for the first time in 40 years that the inauguration ceremony will be held inside as previously it moved inside in 1985 for the same reasons.

The Trump’s inauguration ceremony, which will start at 10:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time, is expected to be attended by various notable guests, including tech giants, foreign leaders, former presidents of US and others.

The ceremony would see smaller audience due to limited space inside the Capitol Rotunda.

Large number of lawmakers and officials are expected to attend event while the four other living presidents – Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and President Biden. Vice President Kamala Harris, who faced off against Trump in the 2024 election, is also likely to attend the ceremony.

Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Tesla’s Elon Musk, Apple’s Tim Cook, TikTok’s Shou Chew and Google’s Sundar Pichai are also expected to attend the inauguration.

Foreign leaders including Argentina’s President Javier Milei and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni are expected to attend the event. China’s vice president, Han Zheng, is also expected to represent President Xi Jinping, who was invited by Trump.

Who Will Perform at Inauguration Ceremony

Carrie Underwood, opera singer Christopher Macchio, singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood and the United States Marine Band are expected to enthrall the audience.

Earlier, Trump addressed his thousands of supporters where he expressed his resolve to fulfill the promises he made during the campaign.

He told the supporters that his administration would impose stern limits on immigration on his first day in office.

“By the time the sun sets tomorrow, the invasion of our country will have come to a halt,” he told the rally at the Capital One Arena.

He also vowed to revoke “every radical and foolish executive order of the Biden administration” within hours of assuming the office.