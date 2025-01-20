UHS first selection list 2025 for medical colleges’ allocations [Check Update]

LAHORE – University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore will issue the first selection list, detailing allocations for 17 public sector medical colleges for session 2024-25 today, January 20.

The list will be updated here as soon as it is released by the university.

A day earlier, it issued provisional merit list for admission to public sector medical colleges in Punjab for session 2024-2025.

A spokesperson for the UHS said the list carries the names of 4,000 eligible candidates for admissions in MBBS and BDS.

The provisional merit list has been finalised for admissions under both open merit and quota seats, he said.

Of the total candidates, 3,121 will get admissions to MBBS under open merit. The university said the candidates can lodge the objections regarding the provisional merit list within 24 hours.

It added that complaints can only be lodged through the online complaint portal, while the complainant is required to submit supporting documentary evidence.

Where to Check Provisional Merit List?

The candidates can check the provisional merit list by visiting the official website of UHS.

Know About UHS

UHS is a vibrant, internationally recognized, student-centered, research university with 128 colleges and institutes affiliated and around 106916 undergraduate and 9157 postgraduate students registered with it.

The University was established in 2002. It was the first dedicated health sciences university established in the province with a vision to bring qualitative and quantitative revolution in medical education and research through evolution. Almost all the public and private medical and dental colleges of the Punjab are affiliated with UHS.