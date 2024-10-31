AGL38.11▲ 1.08 (0.03%)AIRLINK121.77▼ -0.45 (0.00%)BOP5.82▲ 0.29 (0.05%)CNERGY3.73▲ 0.02 (0.01%)DCL8.36▲ 0.17 (0.02%)DFML40.73▲ 0.36 (0.01%)DGKC84.29▼ -1.41 (-0.02%)FCCL32.56▼ -0.15 (0.00%)FFBL65.53▼ -0.76 (-0.01%)FFL9.96▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)HUBC103.53▲ 0.24 (0.00%)HUMNL13.27▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)KEL4.44▲ 0.18 (0.04%)KOSM7.03▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)MLCF37.51▼ -0.73 (-0.02%)NBP60.25▼ -4.39 (-0.07%)OGDC172.13▼ -1.78 (-0.01%)PAEL24.56▼ -0.34 (-0.01%)PIBTL5.72▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)PPL141.53▼ -1.47 (-0.01%)PRL22.74▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)PTC14.64▼ -0.44 (-0.03%)SEARL64.54▼ -0.79 (-0.01%)TELE7.13▲ 0.14 (0.02%)TOMCL35.63▼ -1.35 (-0.04%)TPLP7.26▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)TREET14.15▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TRG51.5▲ 2.21 (0.04%)UNITY26.54▲ 0.06 (0.00%)WTL1.22▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Dolphin Ayan’s stark naked video leaked online; trans community reacts

Dolphin Ayans Stark Naked Video Leaked Online Trans Community Reacts
PESHAWAR – Pakistani trans activist Maheen aka Dolphin Ayan fell victim to a privacy breach after her obscene clips were leaked online.

Several graphic clips are doing rounds in WhatsApp groups and other social sites, showing the transperson being forced to strip at gunpoint, and dance. The culprit apparently shot the clip on gun point and later made it viral.

The incident sparked outrage and concern among right activist groups and trans community members, who are calling for Justice in solidarity with the TikTok dancer. Social media users have also voiced concerns about data breach.

Ayan also shared her own clip, appealing for support during this difficult time.

Dolphin Ayan was famous on social sites mostly Instagram and TikTok, stunning audiences with her energetic performances. Social media star also shared dance routines and music videos, showcasing her artistic talent and passion for the arts.

The latest clip highlights urgent need for discussions surrounding privacy rights and the impact of digital media on individuals’ lives.

Minahil Malik’s alleged private video with friend leaked; TikTok users react

Web Desk (Lahore)

