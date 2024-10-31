Pakistan vs Australia T20Is: six players to attend training sessions in Karachi

LAHORE – Pakistan T20I squad’s six players for Australia series will undergo a camp at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi from 2 to 6 November.

The three-match T20I series between hosts Australia and Pakistan will take place from 14 to 18 November.

Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Omair Bin Yousaf, Sahibzada Farhan, Sufiyan Moqim and Usman Khan will take part in the camp and will assemble later on Friday evening.

Coach Saeed Bin Nasir will head the five-day camp where the players are scheduled to take part in training sessions.

At the conclusion of the camp, the players will disperse to their cities before departing to Australia on 10 November.

T20I squad:

Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim and Usman Khan

Support staff for camp only:

Saeed Bin Nasir (coach), Abdul Saad (coach), Imtiaz (physio) and Taimoor Mehmood (trainer)