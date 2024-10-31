Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Imran Butt, Jahandad Khan fined for code of conduct violations

LAHORE – Lahore Region Blues’ Imran Butt has been fined 80 per cent of his match fees for breaching the two codes of PCB’s Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during his side’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first-round match against Dera Murad Jamali Region.

Imran was found to have violated Article 2.7 and 2.8. Article 2.7 reads as “Public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in a Match or any Player, Player Support Personnel, Match Official or team participating in a Match, irrespective of when such criticism or inappropriate comment is made”.

Article 2.8 deals with “Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match”.

The incident happened in the 13th over of Lahore Blues’ second innings on the third day of the match on Monday, when Imran, after being given out caught, showed his dissent over the decision and later while leaving the crease made inappropriate comments towards the umpire.

Since Imran pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Kamran Chaudary, there was no need of a formal hearing.

The charge was imposed by on-field umpires Shozab Raza and Ghulam Sarwar.

Rawalpindi Region’s Jahandad Khan has been fined 75 per cent of match fee for a level 2 breach of the PCB’s Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during his side’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first-round match against Rawalpindi Region.

Jahandad was found to have violated Article 2.13 which reads as “Personal abuse of a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire or Match Referee during a Match”.

The incident happened in the 123rd over of Multan first innings batting on the fourth day of the match on Tuesday, when Jahandad while bowling abused Multan batters.

Since Jahandad pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Mohammad Javed, there was no need of a formal hearing.

The charge was imposed by on-field umpires Imtiaz Iqbal and Kashif Sohail.